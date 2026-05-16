Head of State signs decree on developing reading culture in Kazakhstan

The decree outlines a broad state strategy focused on strengthening human capital, enhancing the country’s intellectual and cultural potential, and encouraging reading as a key pillar of education and personal development.

Under the initiative, the government will prioritize the modernization of reading infrastructure by creating next-generation libraries and multifunctional public spaces equipped with digital technologies. Authorities will also support Kazakh writers and poets whose works promote constitutional values and civic education among young people.

The decree calls for increased support for publishers and book distributors, as well as wider promotion of Kazakhstan’s literary heritage both domestically and internationally through translation, publishing, and distribution programs.

Among the major measures announced are:

the launch of the national project 10 Readers of the Year by September 2026;

adoption of the “Reading Nation” concept for 2027-2031 by the end of 2026;

drafting a new law on library and publishing activities by January 2027;

establishment of a national award for achievements in reading culture;

creation of a unified National Digital Library Platform.

The government will also provide annual progress reports to the Presidential Administration on the implementation of the Reading Nation concept.

The decree entered into force immediately upon signing.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reviewed the operations of the Unified Dispatch Center responsible for monitoring and regulating the capital’s public transportation system, including the LRT network.