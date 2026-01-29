Trust in judicial system rises to 63.2% - Supreme Court Chairman

According to Aslambek Mergaliyev, 98.8% of judicial acts have not been amended by higher judicial authorities.

4,500 acts of administrative authorities and officials were declared unlawful, which proves that thanks to systemic measures within administrative justice, the protection of citizens’ rights in disputes with government agencies has improved.

The share of conciliation procedures applied in civil cases amounted to 45.9%, and in administrative cases reached 11.8%. The number of administrative offense cases decreased by 11.8% (from 500,000 to 441,000).

As a result of the amnesty act, courts released 583 individuals from punishment, more than 5,000 convicts – from further serving their sentences, and reduced the terms of punishment for 9,200 citizens.

The share of refusals to authorize detention increased from 25.7% to 37.5%. House arrest was applied twice as frequently as detention, increasing from 2,786 to 5,019 cases. This was facilitated by the expanded use of electronic bracelets (from 954 to 2,283 individuals), which helps reduce budget expenditures and maintain the social ties of those under investigation.

Cassation courts have seen high demand: over six months, more than 16,200 complaints and appeals were filed, compared to 9,800 submitted to the Supreme Court during the same period in 2025. The share of judicial acts revised through cassation courts increased: in civil cases - from 3% to 18%, and in criminal cases - from 8% to 28%.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed that, according to the Bureau of National Statistics, the level of absolute trust in the judicial system has risen over three years from 55.2% in 2023 to 63.2% at present.

The President emphasized the importance of upholding the Law and Order principle, ensuring citizens’ access to fair judicial protection, prioritizing the rule of law, and strengthening public confidence in the judicial system.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired a meeting at the Financial Monitoring Agency on Wednesday.