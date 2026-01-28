Head of State sets out clear mission for financial monitoring

"We struggle to find ways to effectively use funds intended for the country's development. However, there are many fraudsters misappropriating trillions of tenge earmarked for social funding. It is unacceptable. It is necessary to resolutely eradicate such phenomena.

Attempts to export capital through cryptocurrency schemes continue, and it is necessary to put a robust barrier to this lawlessness. The shadow economy causes colossal damage to our state. Therefore, the fight against it must be uncompromising. This is a matter of the utmost urgency and importance. The primary mission of financial monitoring is crystal clear: to ensure that state funds are used solely for the benefit of the people. The successful delivery of this critical task depends directly on your efforts," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated.