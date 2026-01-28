Head of State sets out clear mission for financial monitoring
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired a meeting at the Financial Monitoring Agency, noting the attempts to move capital abroad through cryptocurrency schemes, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
"We struggle to find ways to effectively use funds intended for the country's development. However, there are many fraudsters misappropriating trillions of tenge earmarked for social funding. It is unacceptable. It is necessary to resolutely eradicate such phenomena.
Attempts to export capital through cryptocurrency schemes continue, and it is necessary to put a robust barrier to this lawlessness. The shadow economy causes colossal damage to our state. Therefore, the fight against it must be uncompromising. This is a matter of the utmost urgency and importance. The primary mission of financial monitoring is crystal clear: to ensure that state funds are used solely for the benefit of the people. The successful delivery of this critical task depends directly on your efforts," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated.
The President instructed the Financial Monitoring Agency to strengthen its analytical work through digital tools.
"I have recently signed the new Law 'On Law Violation Prevention,' which for the first time designates the Financial Monitoring Agency as a full-fledged entity in preventing economic crimes. In this regard, new, effective prevention methods are required. It is important to prevent crimes rather than dealing with the aftermath, especially since damages are often difficult to recover.
In 2023, financial damages were estimated at 325 billion tenge, with 53 billion (16.5%) recovered. By 2024, damages reached 4.4 trillion tenge, with 236 billion (5.5%) recovered. In 2025, estimated damages fell significantly to 135 billion tenge, with 20 billion (14.8%) successfully recovered.
The effectiveness of our preventive efforts is closely tied to the development of digital analytical tools. The Agency's information systems make it possible to process massive datasets and save significant budget funds. Yet, this experience must be scaled up," the Head of State noted.
As Qazinform News Agency reported, President Tokayev called for a new approach to the Financial Monitoring Agency’s operations.