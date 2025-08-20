Trump’s White House launches TikTok account amid looming ban

The account currently features three posts. The first is a 27-second clip with President Donald Trump’s voiceover ending with the phrase “I am your voice.” The second shows seasonal footage of the White House building, while the third is a montage of humorous moments involving the U.S. President.

The account description reads: “Welcome to the Golden Age of America.” The number of followers has already surpassed 81,000.

NEW 📲 FOLLOW THE WHITE HOUSE ON TIKTOK 🇺🇸 AMERICA IS BACK. 🦅



➡️ https://t.co/zwDqYQR3PP pic.twitter.com/YdY7af3qjl — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 19, 2025

The launch comes as the deadline nears for implementing a 2024 law requiring Chinese company ByteDance to sell TikTok to U.S. or other non-Chinese buyers, or face a nationwide ban. Trump has repeatedly delayed enforcement of the law with 90-day extensions. The current extension is set to expire in early September.

