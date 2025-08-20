EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Trump’s White House launches TikTok account amid looming ban

    14:19, 20 August 2025

    The White House has officially opened a TikTok account, even as the future of the platform in the United States remains uncertain, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The White House
    Photo credit: The White House’s official TikTok page @whitehouse

    The account currently features three posts. The first is a 27-second clip with President Donald Trump’s voiceover ending with the phrase “I am your voice.” The second shows seasonal footage of the White House building, while the third is a montage of humorous moments involving the U.S. President.

    The account description reads: “Welcome to the Golden Age of America.” The number of followers has already surpassed 81,000.

    The launch comes as the deadline nears for implementing a 2024 law requiring Chinese company ByteDance to sell TikTok to U.S. or other non-Chinese buyers, or face a nationwide ban. Trump has repeatedly delayed enforcement of the law with 90-day extensions. The current extension is set to expire in early September.

    Earlier, it was reported that U.S. President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House to discuss ways to end the conflict.

    Tik Tok USA Politics Donald Trump World News
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All