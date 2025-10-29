Trump's Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, Deputy Secretary of State arrive at Akorda
U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau have arrived at the Akorda Residence, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Recall that the visit of Trump’s Special Envoy and Deputy Secretary of State to Kazakhstan began on October 28.
The visit’s agenda features several meetings centered on the prospects for the Kazakh-American relations, along with discussions on key international and regional issues.