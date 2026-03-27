Trump’s signature to appear on U.S. currency for the first time for a sitting president

The move is planned to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026. Treasury officials said the president’s signature will appear alongside that of the Treasury secretary on newly issued banknotes, marking the first time a sitting U.S. president’s signature will be printed on the country’s paper currency.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the decision reflects what he described as the country’s economic progress under Trump’s leadership.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, we are on a path toward unprecedented economic growth, lasting dollar dominance, and fiscal strength and stability. There is no more powerful way to recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J. Trump than U.S. dollar bills bearing his name, and it is only appropriate that this historic currency be issued at the semiquincentennial,” said Bessent.

U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach also said the change would highlight the symbolic role of American currency as the nation marks its 250th anniversary of independence.

“As the 250th anniversary of our great nation approaches, American currency will continue to stand as a symbol of prosperity, strength, and the unshakable spirit of the American people under President Trump’s leadership. The President’s mark on history as the architect of America’s Golden Age economic revival is undeniable. Printing his signature on the American currency is not only appropriate, but also well deserved,” said Beach.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Trump extended the pause on attacking Iran's energy facilities until April 6.