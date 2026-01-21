Trump’s plane turns back shortly after takeoff on the way to Davos

Independent flight tracking and air traffic control audio shared online showed the aircraft changing course back toward Andrews.

According to a post on X by Rapid Response 47, the White House official rapid response account, the crew decided to return the aircraft to Joint Base Andrews near Washington due to the electrical issue. The decision was made out of caution rather than urgency.

After takeoff, the AF1 crew identified a minor electrical issue. Out of an abundance of caution, AF1 is returning to Joint Base Andrews. The President and team will board a different aircraft and continue on to Switzerland. https://t.co/pJ3Jc9NNbS — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 21, 2026

Trump was scheduled to travel to Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos. The U.S. President and team will board a different aircraft and continue the trip.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, would visit Davos at the invitation of President of the United States Donald Trump.