    Trump’s plane turns back shortly after takeoff on the way to Davos

    10:48, 21 January 2026

    U.S. President Donald Trump’s plane turned back shortly after takeoff on its way to Switzerland after the crew detected a minor electrical problem, the White House said, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Air Force One
    Collage credit: Canva/ Qazinform

    Independent flight tracking and air traffic control audio shared online showed the aircraft changing course back toward Andrews.

    According to a post on X by Rapid Response 47, the White House official rapid response account, the crew decided to return the aircraft to Joint Base Andrews near Washington due to the electrical issue. The decision was made out of caution rather than urgency.

    Trump was scheduled to travel to Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos. The U.S. President and team will board a different aircraft and continue the trip.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, would visit Davos at the invitation of President of the United States Donald Trump.

