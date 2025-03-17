This decision, published in a White House article, follows growing concerns about the direction and editorial standards of Voice of America (VOA), a government-funded media outlet.

Dan Robinson, a veteran journalist with 34 years at VOA and a former White House correspondent, previously described the agency as a “hubris-filled rogue operation” that aligns with leftist media and avoids accountability for journalistic violations. His criticism is part of a broader pattern of concerns regarding bias and mismanagement within the organization.

Among the troubling reports, VOA’s management instructed staff not to refer to Hamas and its members as terrorists unless quoting official statements. The Daily Caller also revealed that multiple VOA reporters have repeatedly posted anti-Trump content on their professional social media accounts, despite policies requiring impartiality.

Congressman Scott Perry highlighted VOA’s partisan shift in a 2022 letter, referencing a 2016 Office of Personnel Management report in which Persian service employees claimed the organization tolerated “coercion for partisan political purposes.” The Washington Free Beacon further reported that VOA misallocates funds and suppresses negative stories about Iran, prompting calls for an investigation.

VOA’s content has also sparked controversy. The outlet has published stories such as “What Is ‘White Privilege’ and Whom Does It Help?” in which it discussed racial profiling in policing. In 2022, a lawsuit alleged that VOA had been infiltrated by anti-American, pro-Islamic State interests, compromising its message in favor of extremist factions in Iran.

Criticism of VOA’s reporting extends to its handling of major political events. In 2020, it downplayed the credibility of the Hunter Biden laptop story by suggesting that allegations of Russian involvement could undermine the scandal’s validity. That same year, it faced backlash for sharing a report perceived as overly favorable to then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Other incidents include hiring a Russian anti-U.S. propagandist in 2019, firing reporters after yielding to Chinese government pressure, and broadcasting a segment about transgender migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. These issues further fueled concerns about VOA’s editorial decisions and its alignment with partisan narratives.

