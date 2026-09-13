Trump’s message to Tokayev emphasizes continued strategic partnership

The message suggests Washington wants to sustain direct engagement with Astana and advance existing agreements. Kazakh political scientist Rustem Mustafin points to three elements supporting this reading: the senior level at which the letter was delivered, its personal language and its emphasis on cooperation during Trump’s current term.

Sergio Gor, the U.S. president’s special envoy for South and Central Asia, delivered the letter in New Delhi on September 12, more than three months before Kazakhstan’s December 16 independence anniversary. Trump expressed appreciation for the enhanced strategic partnership and linked further cooperation to the remainder of his presidency.

While each detail could reflect diplomatic courtesy, their combination supports this interpretation of the message’s broader significance. The anniversary provides the formal occasion, while the substance points toward maintaining political engagement.

Further presidential contacts are already on the bilateral agenda. Tokayev reaffirmed his invitation for Trump to visit Kazakhstan and said the G20 summit in Miami would offer an opportunity to discuss relations between the two countries, according to Akorda.

The letter’s description of Tokayev as a strong and decisive leader also fits Trump’s personalized approach to diplomacy. In Mustafin’s reading, such language expresses confidence in a counterpart’s ability to make decisions and carry out agreements.

Similar praise featured at the November 6, 2025, C5+1 meeting in Washington, when Trump spoke favorably of Tokayev and raised the possibility of visiting Kazakhstan. The recurrence of that assessment in a written message suggests continuity in this approach.

Behind the personal language lies a wider question of Kazakhstan’s position among major powers. The country maintains close economic and infrastructure links with Russia and China while expanding cooperation with the United States and the European Union.

Kazakhstan’s ability to preserve working relations across these partnerships makes it a predictable counterpart for Washington, Mustafin argues. Tokayev’s diplomatic background, including service as foreign minister and a United Nations under-secretary-general, also brings experience in navigating competing international interests.

Kazakhstan’s economic size, resource base and geographic position provide further reasons for sustained U.S. engagement. Together, these factors underpin the assessment that Washington regards the country as a key partner in Central Asia.

The enhanced strategic partnership was formalized in a joint presidential statement in January 2018. The designation reflects extensive cooperation across sectors and regular political dialogue, rather than a military-political alliance.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a series of brief meetings with world leaders and heads of international organizations on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.