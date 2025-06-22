Trump’s decision to attack Iran ‘clear grounds for impeachment’

Here’s more reaction from Democratic legislators on the attacks on Iran.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Trump has “impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations”. She added, “It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.”

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar said the strikes on Iran “mark a dangerous and reckless escalation of an already volatile conflict” in the Middle East, and called for “this madness” to end before more lives are lost.

Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari called Trump’s actions “illegal” and said she will be calling for an immediate emergency session of Congress to vote on the War Powers Resolution.

As reported earlier Trump says US has bombed Iran’s Fordow, Isfahan, Natanz nuclear sites.