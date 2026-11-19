Trump and Putin shook hands and exchanged a few words at the Shenzhen International Exchange Center, with Xi looking on, according to video footage of the event.

Trump arrived ahead of a group photo session and shook hands with Xi and his wife. Putin later approached the two leaders, shook hands with Trump and briefly spoke with him before joining the group photograph.

The three leaders are scheduled to hold talks on Thursday to discuss major issues.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and his wife also attended the event.

The encounter marked the first face-to-face meeting between Trump and Putin in more than a year. Their previous summit took place in Alaska in August 2025.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping would host a trilateral China-Russia-U.S. summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Shenzhen on November 19.