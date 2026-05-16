Trump wraps up China visit after trade and Iran talks

The visit, Trump’s first presidential trip to China since 2017, included high-level meetings in Beijing. China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Xi is expected to visit the United States in the fall, at Trump’s invitation.

Trade was one of the main issues discussed. According to Wang, China and the United States agreed to establish a Board of Trade and a Board of Investment to address market access concerns, including in agricultural products, and to expand trade under a reciprocal tariff-reduction framework.

The framework is expected to cover about $30 billion worth of goods. Trump also said China would buy 200 Boeing jets, adding that the order could increase to 750 aircraft if the first stage goes well.

The talks did not produce a public agreement on the sale of Nvidia’s advanced H200 artificial intelligence chips to China, despite Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang joining the trip at the last minute. U.S. officials also said agreements had been reached on farm goods but provided few details.

Rare earths remained another issue in the relationship. Trump left Beijing without an official announcement on the supply dispute that has affected ties since China imposed export controls on the minerals in response to U.S. tariffs in April 2025. Asked whether the sides had extended an earlier arrangement on tariffs and rare earths, Trump said he and Xi did not discuss tariffs.

Iran was another subject on the agenda. A White House summary said the leaders shared an interest in reopening the Strait of Hormuz, while China’s foreign ministry said it supported efforts to reach a peace agreement. Trump later told reporters he was not asking Beijing for any favors on Iran.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed that Iran should not control the Strait of Hormuz.