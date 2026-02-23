Trump welcomes Tajikistan’s new ambassador in Washington

During the ceremony, the Ambassador of Tajikistan conveyed the greetings and best wishes of Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon to the President of the the United States of America Donald Trump.

The President of the United States of America congratulated the Ambassador on the commencement of his mission, wished him every success in fulfilling his diplomatic duties.

