Sydney's Bondi beach mass shooting leaves 15 dead, 40 injured

The shooting erupted around 6:47 p.m. local time near the Bondi Pavilion, where more than 1,000 people had gathered for a Hanukkah celebration.

Police confirmed that one of the shooters, a 50-year-old man, was killed at the scene. His 24-year-old son, identified as the second gunman, sustained critical injuries and remains in hospital under guard.

As written before, New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon confirmed that one suspected attacker was killed, while another remains in critical condition. He said investigators are probing the possibility of a third offender.

“I’ve authorised special powers under Section 5 and Section 6 to ensure that if there is a third offender, we will prevent any further activity,” Lanyon stated.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the shooting as a “targeted attack on Jewish Australians on the first day of Hanukkah.”

“The evil unleashed at Bondi Beach is beyond comprehension. An attack on Jewish Australians is an attack on every Australian,” Albanese said in a televised address, calling the incident devastating for the nation.

Attack on Bondi Beach in Sydney, full video. pic.twitter.com/eI1sbFOAu3 — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) December 14, 2025

Bondi Beach, one of the world’s most iconic and busiest beaches, is typically crowded with locals and tourists, especially on warm weekend evenings. The attack has shocked Australians and raised urgent concerns about public safety and community security.