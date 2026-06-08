Trump walks out of NBC interview after heated exchange

The interview, recorded in Wisconsin and aired on Sunday, became increasingly confrontational when Welker challenged Trump's claims that U.S. elections, including the 2020 presidential election and California's recent primary vote, were "rigged" and asked him to provide evidence.

President Donald J. Trump sits down with Kristen Welker on @MeetThePress for an exclusive interview.



THIS MORNING on @NBC. Don't miss it. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Hbi74iTaTP — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 7, 2026

Trump responded by accusing major U.S. media organizations of bias and dishonesty.

“You're either crooked or you're stupid,” Trump said, referring to NBC and other television networks. He also claimed that journalists were ignoring what he described as irregularities in the electoral process.

The discussion also focused on the administration's proposed "anti-weaponization" fund, which was designed to compensate people allegedly targeted through politically motivated legal actions but has since been blocked by a federal judge.

Defending the initiative, Trump said: “People have been hurt so badly by radical left lunatics that worked for the Biden administration and Sleepy Joe.”

Welker also questioned the president about U.S. involvement in international conflicts and his previous campaign pledge of avoiding new wars.

“First of all, I didn't guarantee no war. Why would I have built the strongest military in the world?” Trump replied.

As the exchange continued, the president grew increasingly frustrated, accusing the media of unfair treatment before ending the interview.

“Let's call it quits. Because I've had enough,” Trump said before removing his microphone and walking away.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump had called for the cancellation of the Freedom 250 music festival marking the 250th anniversary of American independence after several artists withdrew from the event.