Trump vs. BBC: U.S. President threatens $1B lawsuit over edited speech segment

The issue, involving a misleadingly edited segment of Trump’s January 6, 2021 speech, has led to the resignations of Director General Tim Davie and BBC News Chief Executive Deborah Turness.

The controversy stems from the Panorama episode “Trump: A Second Chance?”, broadcast before the 2024 U.S. presidential election. According to a leaked memo by Michael Prescott, a former adviser to the BBC’s Editorial Standards Committee, the program edited Trump’s remarks in a way that made it appear he urged supporters to “fight like hell” and march to the Capitol, omitting a section where he called for a “peaceful and patriotic” protest.

The BBC has since acknowledged that the edit “gave the impression of a direct call for violent action.” The episode has been removed from the BBC’s online platforms. A spokesperson said the broadcaster will respond formally to Trump’s legal notice, which demands a public apology and compensation for alleged reputational damage.

The incident comes as the BBC prepares for the renewal of its Royal Charter, which determines its public service remit and funding. The current charter expires in 2027, and discussions over the license fee and digital modernization are already underway.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that Donald Trump may visit Kazakhstan.