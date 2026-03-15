Trump urges nations to send ships to keep Hormuz Strait 'open and safe'

In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump wrote: “Many Countries, especially those who are affected by Iran's attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe.”

Trump said that he hoped China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others will send thier ships to the area.

In the meantime, the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian Boats and Ships out of the water. One way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait OPEN, SAFE, and FREE! he wrote.

In a separate post, President Trump said: “The U.S. will also coordinate with those Countries so that everything goes quickly, smoothly, and well."

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Trump administration considers easing the shipping law to address rising fuel prices.