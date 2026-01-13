Trump to meet Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado

According to Al Jazeera, the meeting will take place amid escalating political tensions in Venezuela. In recent weeks, Machado has played little role in discussions about the country’s future following the detention of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in early January. Donald Trump has expressed doubts that Machado has sufficient domestic support to govern Venezuela.

Former Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez has assumed the duties of interim president. The United States, in turn, has warned of the possibility of further military action should its demands on a number of issues not be met.

It should be noted that Maria Corina Machado is the recipient of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. U.S. President Donald Trump has previously said he would be willing to accept the Nobel Peace Prize if Machado were to offer it to him.

However, the Nobel Prize organization has clarified that, under the statutes of the Nobel Foundation, a Nobel Peace Prize cannot be revoked, transferred, or shared under any circumstances, and decisions of the Norwegian Nobel Committee are final and not subject to appeal.