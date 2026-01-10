Trump says he’d accept a Nobel — the rules say otherwise

The issue resurfaced after President Donald Trump said he would accept a Nobel Peace Prize if last year’s laureate, Maria Corina Machado, were to offer it to him during a meeting scheduled for next week.

According to an official response from the Nobel Prize, neither Alfred Nobel’s will nor the Statutes of the Nobel Foundation contain any provision allowing a prize to be withdrawn once awarded. The rules explicitly state that no appeals can be made against the decision of a prize awarding body.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which awards the Peace Prize, has never considered revoking a prize in its history. Its mandate is limited to assessing a nominee’s actions and efforts up to the moment the award decision is made. What laureates say or do after receiving the prize is outside the committee’s scope.

The statutes also make clear that a Nobel Prize cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred. Once the announcement is made, the decision is final and permanent.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the 2025 Nobel Prizes were awarded at a ceremony in Stockholm on December 10, where laureates in physics, chemistry, medicine, literature, and economics were honored for their achievements.