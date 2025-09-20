Trump to host Turkish President Erdoğan at White House on September 25

“I am pleased to host President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, of Türkie, at the White House on September 25th. We are working on many Trade and Military Deals with the President, including the large scale purchase of Boeing aircraft, a major F-16 Deal, and a continuation of the F-35 talks, which we expect to conclude positively,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

The US President added that both leaders “have always had a very good relationship,” and he is looking forward to the meeting.

Earlier this year, President Erdoğan hosted Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the presidential complex in Ankara during the Kazakh leader’s official visit to Türkiye.