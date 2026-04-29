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    Trump to appear on limited-edition US passports for 250th anniversary

    12:31, 29 April 2026

    President Donald Trump will be featured on a new limited-edition U.S. passport set to be released as part of celebrations marking the country’s 250th anniversary, officials said, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Trump, US passports, 250th anniversary, Donald Trump, USA
    Photo credit: x.com / WhiteHouse

    The commemorative passports are being introduced ahead of the anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence in July.

    A spokesperson for the Department said the passports are intended to mark the historic milestone and will be issued in limited numbers. Distribution is expected to begin this summer through the Washington Passport Agency and will continue while supplies last.

    The only presidents depicted on standard passports are George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln on a double-page image of Mount Rushmore. The limited-edition passport will feature Donald Trump’s portrait alongside a gold imprint of his signature on an interior page.

    The cover design also reverses the traditional layout, placing “United States of America” at the top and “Passport” at the bottom in gold lettering. A gold American flag emblem with the number 250, encircled by stars will also appear on the back cover.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Donald Trump’s signature is set to appear on future American paper currency for the first time for a sitting president.

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