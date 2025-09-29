Trump threatens to deploy federal troops to Portland over ICE facility unrest

Writing on his Truth Social account, Trump said he had instructed the Department of Defense to provide “all necessary troops to protect war-ravaged Portland,” and pledged to authorize the use of “full force if necessary.” The White House has not yet released details on when the deployment might take place or which military units could be involved.

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek said there is no national security threat in Portland and described the city as “safe and calm.” Portland Mayor Keith Wilson echoed that view, stating the city does not need federal troops and warning that the president “will not find lawlessness or violence here unless he plans to perpetrate it.”

Federal agents and protesters have reported injuries in recent weeks, and some demonstrators face assault charges. The Department of Homeland Security condemned the appearance of a prop guillotine earlier this month as “unhinged behavior.”

Trump has recently intensified his criticism of what he calls the “radical left,” particularly after the September 10 assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Speaking in the Oval Office on Thursday, he said authorities were preparing a “pretty big number” on “professional agitators and anarchists” in Portland.

The president has made similar moves in other U.S. cities. Earlier this year, he sent the National Guard to Washington, D.C., and deployed about 2,000 federal personnel to Los Angeles to quell unrest linked to immigration enforcement operations. Clashes there stretched over several days, with law enforcement using tear gas to disperse crowds. Federal agents are also scheduled to arrive in Memphis, Tennessee, next week.

The federal deployments have drawn sharp debate nationwide. Supporters argue they are necessary to protect federal property and ensure public safety, while critics, including some state and local officials, contend that sending troops without state consent risks exceeding presidential authority and may violate constitutional limits on the use of federal forces in domestic law enforcement.