Trump threatens Spain with trade embargo over base dispute

Speaking to reporters during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Trump sharply criticized the NATO ally’s decision.

“Spain has been terrible,” Trump said, adding that he instructed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to “cut off all dealings” with the country. “We're going to cut off all trade with Spain. We don't want anything to do with Spain.”

The remarks followed Spain’s refusal to allow U.S. aircraft stationed at the Rota and Moron bases in southern Spain to be used for operations connected to potential strikes on Iran. The United States subsequently relocated 15 aircraft, including refueling tankers.

Trump also criticized Spain’s defense spending and its resistance to Washington’s push for NATO members to allocate 5% of GDP to defense. “Spain has absolutely nothing that we need,” he said.

Merz rejected the idea of isolating Madrid from broader trade relations between Washington and the European Union. “Spain is a member of the European Union and we negotiate about tariffs with the United States only together or not at all,” he said. “There is no way to treat Spain particularly badly.”

Spain’s government said any U.S. restrictions would need to respect international law and existing trade agreements with the European Union, adding that it has the resources to mitigate potential economic impacts.

According to U.S. Census Bureau data, the United States recorded a $4.8 billion trade surplus with Spain in 2025, with exports totaling $26.1 billion and imports reaching $21.3 billion.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that fifteen U.S. military aircraft departed from the Rota and Morón bases in southern Spain after Madrid refused to allow its territory to be used for strikes on Iran.