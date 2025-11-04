Trump supports independent candidate, opposes ‘communist’ in New York election

"If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home," the president wrote.

He accused Mamdani of adhering to "principles tested for over a thousand years, and never once successful," warning that the city would face "a Complete and Total Economic and Social Disaster" should the Queens assemblyman win.

Trump summarized his position:

"I would much rather see a Democrat, who has had a Record of Success, WIN, than a Communist with no experience..."

U.S. President also referenced Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels, and said, “A vote for Curtis Sliwa is a vote for Mamdani.”

The post concluded with an explicit appeal:

"Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!"

Cuomo, who resigned as governor in 2021 amid a sexual harassment investigation, has returned to politics as an independent after losing the Democratic primary to Mamdani. His campaign has attracted support from some of the city's wealthiest donors, including hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman, who contributed $750,000 to super PACs backing the former governor.

If elected, Mamdani would become New York's first Muslim mayor. His platform focuses on affordable housing, rent freezes, free buses, and universal childcare funded by taxing the wealthy.

