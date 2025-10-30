Trump orders immediate nuclear tests ‘on an equal basis’ with other nations

“Because of other countries’ testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis,” Trump wrote on Truth Social ahead of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea. “That process will begin immediately.”

The United States last conducted a confirmed nuclear test in 1992, when President George H.W. Bush imposed a moratorium on underground testing. China’s last known test took place in 1996, while Russia’s recent trials have focused on delivery systems rather than detonations.

Trump stated that resuming tests was aimed at achieving parity with Moscow and Beijing. “The United States has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country,” he said, adding, “Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within five years.”

Photo credit: The White Houses' official X account

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the U.S. currently has about 3,700 nuclear warheads, compared to Russia’s 4,309 and China’s estimated 600.

Trump’s announcement sparked opposition from several U.S. lawmakers, particularly from Nevada, where the last tests were conducted. Senator Jacky Rosen said on X that explosive testing was “unnecessary” and vowed to fight the move, while Representative Dina Titus announced plans to introduce legislation to prevent new tests.

Earlier, it was reported that U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the Constitution “makes it very clear” he cannot serve a third term in office — a statement reaffirming the two-term limit established by American law.