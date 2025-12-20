Trump signs executive order outlining new U.S. space strategy

President Donald Trump has issued a new executive order titled Ensuring American Space Superiority, directing U.S. federal agencies to reshape civil, commercial, and national security space activities under a unified policy framework.

The order places renewed emphasis on human space exploration, calling for the return of American astronauts to the Moon by 2028 through NASA’s Artemis program. It also directs the establishment of initial elements of a permanent lunar outpost by 2030 to support sustained operations on the Moon and prepare for future missions to Mars.

To support these goals, the administration instructed agencies to improve the cost-effectiveness and sustainability of launch and exploration systems, including greater reliance on commercial launch services and private-sector participation.

National security is a central element of the order. It calls for developing and demonstrating next-generation missile defense technologies by 2028 and strengthening the ability of the United States to detect, monitor, and counter threats to its space assets from very low-Earth orbit through cislunar space. The document also highlights the need to prevent the placement of nuclear weapons in space.

The order directs federal agencies to accelerate reforms in space acquisition and procurement, integrate commercial space capabilities into national security systems, and support new market entrants. It also calls for expanding cooperation with allies and partners on space security through increased spending, operational coordination, basing arrangements, and investment in the U.S. space industrial base.

On the economic side, the administration set a goal of attracting at least $50 billion in additional investment into U.S. space markets by 2028. Measures outlined include expanding launch and reentry infrastructure, increasing launch cadence, and improving spectrum management to support U.S. competitiveness in global space markets.

The order also supports a commercial pathway to replace the International Space Station by 2030, signaling a transition toward privately operated platforms in low-Earth orbit.

Advanced technology development features prominently in the directive. Agencies are instructed to enable the near-term use of space-based nuclear power, including deploying nuclear reactors on the Moon and in orbit, with a lunar surface reactor targeted to be ready for launch by 2030. The order also calls for improvements in space and Earth weather forecasting, space traffic management, and orbital debris mitigation.

Implementation of the order will be coordinated by the Assistant to the President for Science and Technology. The White House science adviser is tasked with issuing guidance on a National Initiative for American Space Nuclear Power within 60 days and proposing revisions to the National Space Transportation Policy within 120 days.

NASA and the Department of Commerce are required to review major space acquisition programs and identify projects that are significantly behind schedule, over budget, or misaligned with the new policy. Both agencies must also reform their space acquisition processes within 180 days, with a preference for commercial solutions and streamlined contracting approaches.

The order also revokes the 2021 executive order that established the National Space Council and revises elements of the 2018 National Space Traffic Management Policy to allow services to be available for commercial and other relevant uses.

According to the White House, the order will be implemented in accordance with existing law and subject to available funding, and it does not create new legal rights or obligations.

