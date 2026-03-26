Trump signals Iran deal progress, Tehran rejects talks

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said the offer was “a very significant prize” linked to the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. “We’ve won this. This war has been won,” he declared, without providing further details.

At the same time, the U.S. is reinforcing its military presence in the Middle East, deploying thousands of Marines and elements of the 82nd Airborne Division. According to reports, Israel is also seeking to prolong military operations against Iran to achieve its objectives.

Ongoing hostilities intensified Tuesday, with strikes reported on Iran’s energy infrastructure, including a gas pipeline in the southwest, while the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed damage to the Bushehr nuclear facility. Iran, in turn, launched multiple missile barrages, including an attack on Tel Aviv.

Iranian officials have sharply rejected Trump’s claims. Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said: “Has the level of your inner struggle reached the stage of you negotiating with yourself?” He added, “Don’t call your failure an agreement.”

Despite reports of a U.S. peace proposal, Tehran maintains no negotiations are taking place, while warning that regional stability and oil markets will remain disrupted “until our will is done.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Iran appointed Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, replacing Ali Larijani, who was killed in a U.S.-Israeli airstrike, the presidential office said.