Trump says U.S. will reinstate Iranian blockade, impose 20% Hormuz shipping charge

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States would reinstate what he called the “Iranian Blockade,” describing it as a measure aimed exclusively at restricting Iranian vessels and their customers while allowing all other nations unrestricted passage through the strait.

Trump further stated that the United States would assume the role of “Guardian of the Hormuz Strait,” pledging to provide security for commercial traffic in the region. He said that, to offset the costs of these operations, a 20 percent fee would be imposed on cargo shipments transiting the waterway.

The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran. We are reinstating the THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran’s ships or customers from entering or leaving. All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait, Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“The U.S.A. will be, from this point forward, known as “THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,” but as such, and as a matter of FAIRNESS, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World.”

Trump added "the process and formation will begin immediately.”

Earlier, Qazinform informed several Gulf states had reported missile and drone attacks early Sunday, hours after the United States said it had struck military targets across Iran.