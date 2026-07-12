Missiles and drones target Gulf states after US strikes on Iran

The United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman said their air defense systems had responded to incoming missiles or drones. Jordan also reported that three Iranian missiles had fallen on its territory without causing casualties.

The attacks followed an announcement by the U.S. Central Command that American forces had struck about 140 targets in Iran. According to CENTCOM, the operation focused on missile and drone launch facilities, naval equipment, and ammunition storage sites. Iranian state media reported that one military officer was killed.

Qatar’s Ministry of Interior said three people, including a child, were injured by falling fragments. Qatari authorities condemned the attacks and warned that the renewed violence could complicate ongoing diplomatic efforts.

The UAE said its air defenses had engaged missiles and drones launched from Iran. Authorities later stated that the missile threats had remained outside the country’s borders. Missile alerts were also activated in Bahrain, while Kuwait’s military reported intercepting incoming projectiles.

Oman said drones had targeted several locations in the Musandam governorate, which overlooks the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had attacked a U.S. radar facility in Kuwait and military infrastructure at a U.S. base in Jordan. Jordanian authorities reported no injuries from the missiles that landed in the country.

The latest exchange came amid continued tensions over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran announced on Saturday that the waterway would remain closed until further notice after an attack on a Cyprus-flagged container ship.

The strait is an important route for global energy supplies and was used to transport nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil before the conflict. Disruptions to maritime traffic have contributed to a sharp increase in international oil and gas prices.

Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum in mid-June that was intended to allow shipping to resume. Iran, however, has maintained that vessels must use an approved route through the waterway, while ships using an alternative lane closer to Oman have reportedly faced attacks.

The United States ordered further strikes on Iran following attacks on commercial shipping. U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that the agreement with Tehran appeared to be over, although he later indicated that negotiations could continue.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Oman met on Saturday to discuss maritime traffic and navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Officials from both countries said technical and political talks would continue despite the latest attacks, although no agreement on unrestricted passage was announced.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) had announced that American forces had begun a new wave of strikes against Iran.