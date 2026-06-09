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    Trump says US will declare ‘total victory’ over Iran within two weeks

    07:35, 9 June 2026

    US President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will declare “total victory” over Iran in the next two weeks, just hours after Tehran and Israel agreed to halt their latest escalation, Qazinform News Agency cites Anadolu Agency.

    Trump says US will declare ‘total victory’ over Iran within two weeks
    Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

    Speaking at a telerally for Senator Lindsey Graham, Trump said: “We’ve been a very tough team, and I think we are winning that battle… It’ll be a total victory. It’ll happen very soon, and oil prices will come tumbling down.”

    Iran ended attacks on Israel but warned of a “crushing” response if Israeli operations in Lebanon continue.

    Israel bombed Beirut on Sunday, prompting Iranian missile strikes on northern Israel and subsequent Israeli airstrikes on Iranian targets.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later said fighting had stopped “for now,” but warned Israel would retaliate if attacked.

    Trump urged both sides to stop fighting immediately in a Truth Social post early Monday.

    Early June Trump said Israel and Hezbollah agreed to ceasefire.

    Donald Trump USA Iran Israel Armed conflicts Middle East situation
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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