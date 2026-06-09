Trump says US will declare ‘total victory’ over Iran within two weeks

Speaking at a telerally for Senator Lindsey Graham, Trump said: “We’ve been a very tough team, and I think we are winning that battle… It’ll be a total victory. It’ll happen very soon, and oil prices will come tumbling down.”

Iran ended attacks on Israel but warned of a “crushing” response if Israeli operations in Lebanon continue.

Israel bombed Beirut on Sunday, prompting Iranian missile strikes on northern Israel and subsequent Israeli airstrikes on Iranian targets.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later said fighting had stopped “for now,” but warned Israel would retaliate if attacked.

Trump urged both sides to stop fighting immediately in a Truth Social post early Monday.

Early June Trump said Israel and Hezbollah agreed to ceasefire.