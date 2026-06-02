Trump says Israel and Hezbollah agreed to ceasefire

According to the U.S. President, the talks led to a decision not to deploy troops to Beirut, while units already en route have been ordered to return.

Trump also said he held discussions with the Hezbollah movement through senior representatives. According to him, the parties agreed to a ceasefire.

“That Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel,” Trump wrote.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei announced on Friday that no agreement had yet been finalized with the United States, though exchanges of messages between the two sides would continue.