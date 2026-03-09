Trump says U.S. could offer asylum to Iran women’s football team

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States is prepared to offer protection to members of Iran’s women’s national football team if Australia declines to grant them asylum.

The issue emerged after players remained silent during Iran’s national anthem before a recent Asian Cup match in Australia, a gesture widely seen as a protest against authorities in their home country. The move has raised concerns about their safety if they return to Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump urged Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to allow the team to stay, saying the players could face serious risks if sent back. He also added that the United States would accept them if Australia chose not to do so.

“Australia is making a terrible humanitarian mistake by allowing the Iran National Woman’s Football team to be forced back to Iran, where they will most likely be killed. Don’t do it, Mr. Prime Minister, give ASYLUM. The U.S. will take them if you won’t. Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Australian authorities have not publicly confirmed whether asylum would be granted to the players.

The developments come as attention also turns to Iran’s men’s national team, which is scheduled to play World Cup matches in the United States this summer. FIFA has not publicly said whether the team’s travel to North America could be affected by the current situation.

Trump, commenting separately on the men’s team, said he was unconcerned about Iran taking part in the tournament.

