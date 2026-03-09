EN
    Iran appoints Mojtaba Khamenei as its new supreme leader

    07:11, 9 March 2026

    Iran’s Assembly of Experts has appointed Mojtaba Khamenei as the nation’s new supreme leader, succeeding his father, Ali Khamenei, Anadolu Agency reports. 

    Iran
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    The appointment of Mojtaba, a mid-ranking ​cleric with close ties ​to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, came after Ali Khamenei was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike on Feb. 28, Press TV reported late Sunday.

    Earlier, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian made phone call to Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

