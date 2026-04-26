Trump says suspect in custody following shooting incident at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again, wrote Trump in a post on Truth Social.

In another post, Trump said the first lady, the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are "in perfect condition."

I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days, he added.

Previously, it was reported U.S. President Donald Trump has been evacuated from the White House Correspondents' Dinner after what appears to be a security incident at the event.