EU confirms support for Denmark and Greenland

The statement notes that the European Union and the United States have remained partners and allies for many years, having built a transatlantic community based on shared history, common values and a commitment to the prosperity and security of their citizens. It emphasizes that relations between partners and allies should be conducted through respectful and constructive dialogue.

The parties, the statement says, share a common interest in ensuring security in the Arctic region, including through NATO. At the same time, the EU intends to strengthen its own role in the Arctic.

“I want to be very clear: the Kingdom of Denmark and Greenland have the full support of the European Union. Only the Kingdom of Denmark and Greenland can decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland,” António Costa said.

The EU also positively assessed recent information that no new U.S. tariffs would be imposed on Europe. The introduction of additional duties would have been incompatible with the EU-U.S. trade agreement, while the current priority remains its effective implementation and the stabilization of trade relations.

Addressing foreign policy issues, Brussels confirmed its readiness to continue constructive engagement with the United States on matters of common interest, including creating conditions for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. At the same time, the EU expressed serious doubts about several elements of the charter of the Board of Peace related to its mandate, governance and compatibility with the UN Charter.

The European Union also stated its readiness to work with the United States on the implementation of a comprehensive peace plan for Gaza, provided that the Board of Peace acts as a transitional administration in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2803.

In conclusion, António Costa noted that the EU is focused on delivering an ambitious agenda for its citizens, including defense, competitiveness and strengthening strategic autonomy. In this context, the next EU leaders’ meeting, scheduled for February 12, will serve as a strategic brainstorming session dedicated to reinforcing the Single Market in a new geoeconomic environment.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump announced the cancellation of planned tariffs against European allies following consultations within NATO on Arctic security.