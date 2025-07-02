Trump says Israel has agreed to 'necessary conditions' to finalize 60-day ceasefire in Gaza

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said his representatives held a “long and productive meeting” with Israeli officials earlier in the day.

“Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War,” he wrote.

He added that Qatar and Egypt, the mediators in the ceasefire talks, would deliver the "final proposal" to the Palestinian group Hamas.

“I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE,” Trump said.

Earlier in the day, Trump told reporters that he hopes a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will be reached “sometime next week.”

He said he will discuss Gaza and Iran with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next week in Washington, DC.

"He's coming here. We're going to talk about a lot of things. We're going to talk about the great success we had in Iran...We're also going to talk about Gaza," he added.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan reiterates its call for an immediate ceasefire and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.