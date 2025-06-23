Kazakhstan reiterates its call for immediate ceasefire and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza - FM Nurtleu

The forum was held under the slogan “The OIC in a Transforming World”, and its agenda included the issues related to further reforming the Organization, strengthening multifaceted cooperation between the participating countries, the situation of Muslim minorities in the world, disarmament and Islamophobia, the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry says.

During the meeting, the heads of delegations discussed measures to resolve various politico-military and humanitarian crises in the OIC area, calling for a speedy resolution of the Iran-Israeli armed conflict and an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

In his remarks, Murat Nurtleu emphasized the importance of de-escalation of the situation around Iran and called for the opening of humanitarian corridors for the delivery of food and medicine to the Gaza Strip.

“Kazakhstan reaffirms its firm support for the efforts of the international community to stabilize the situation and ensure security in the region and reiterates its call for an immediate ceasefire and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza,” Minister Nurtleu said.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister also put forward a number of proposals aimed at strengthening the role of the OIC in the international arena, and expressed Kazakhstan's readiness to contribute to this process.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

On the margins of the session, Minister Nurtleu held bilateral meetings with the Foreign Ministers Hakan Fidan of Türkiye, Jeyhun Bayramov of Azerbaijan, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Muhammad Ishaq Dar of Pakistan, Abbas Araqchi of Iran, Asaad Hassan al‑Shaibani of Syria, as well as Miguel Ángel Moratinos, the High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations. The sides discussed ways to develop cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

As it was reported, OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejected plans to displace Palestinian people.