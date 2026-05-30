Iran reaffirms no deal finalized with U.S., stresses control of Hormuz Strait

In a telephone interview with state-run IRIB TV, Baghaei emphasized that Iran’s priority in the talks “is on ending the war,” adding that uranium enrichment is not currently part of the discussions. He also underlined that future management of the Strait of Hormuz “concerns only Iran and Oman.”

Earlier the same day, President Donald Trump outlined conditions for a deal via social media, demanding Iran must pledge never to develop nuclear weapons, the Strait of Hormuz must be reopened for unrestricted shipping, without tolls, any water mines must be removed.

He also said Iran's enriched uranium stockpiles will be unearthed by the United States in coordination with Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency and destroyed

He emphasized no financial exchanges will occur “until further notice,” referencing Iran’s frozen assets.

Trump also confirmed that the U.S. naval blockade would be lifted under these terms.

As written before, a ceasefire between Iran, the United States, and Israel was reached on April 8 after 40 days of fighting.

Mediation efforts, led by Pakistan, have produced several draft proposals for ending the conflict.

Both sides are reportedly working toward a memorandum of understanding.