Trump says Iran talks enter “final stages”

“We’re in the final stages of Iran. We’ll see what happens,” Trump told reporters. “We’ll either have a deal or we’re going to do some things that are a little bit nasty. But hopefully that won’t happen.”

Trump stressed he is in no hurry to finalize an agreement, ruling out a limited deal focused only on reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

He said the U.S. would “give this one shot,” rejecting partial compromises.

The president noted a “very good” phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, describing Türkiye as one of the key mediators in the negotiations.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned that renewed U.S. or Israeli aggression would expand the war beyond West Asia.

Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi cautioned that returning to war would bring “many more surprises” for the U.S., citing congressional reports of heavy American aircraft losses.

As written before, on Feb. 28, U.S. and Israeli forces launched joint strikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei along with senior commanders and civilians.

Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks on U.S. and Israeli bases across the Middle East.

A ceasefire was reached on April 8, followed by talks in Islamabad on April 11–12, which failed to produce an agreement.

In recent days, U.S. and Israeli officials have escalated threats of renewed strikes, with Trump claiming Iran’s leaders are “begging” for a deal.