2025 Nobel Prizes awarded at Stockholm ceremony

This year’s Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to quantum physicists John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret, and John M. Martinis for their groundbreaking discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunneling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit.

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry went to Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar M. Yaghi for their pioneering work in the development of metal-organic frameworks, materials with vast applications in energy and environmental science.

In the field of Physiology or Medicine, the prize was awarded to Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi for their discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance, a breakthrough with major implications for autoimmune disease research.

The Nobel Prize in Literature was presented to Hungarian writer Laszlo Krasznahorkai, recognized for his distinctive contributions to contemporary literature.

The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel honored Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt for their influential work in economic history and innovation-driven growth theory.

Each Nobel Prize in 2025 carries a monetary award of 11 million Swedish kronor (approx. 1.21 million US dollars).

The ceremony brought together more than 1,000 guests, including members of the Swedish royal family and political leaders, attended the ceremony.

The event took place on December 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death, as tradition dictates.