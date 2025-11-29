Trump says he will revoke orders he claims Biden signed by autopen

In a statement posted on his platform Truth Social, Trump asserted that a large number of executive actions under Biden were signed with a mechanical signature device and therefore should be considered invalid. He claimed the autopen had been used without proper presidential authorization and said any such documents would be terminated.

Phоtо credit: The White Hоuse's оfficial X accоunt

An autopen is a device that reproduces a person’s signature, allowing documents to be signed without the individual physically writing each one by hand. Trump argued that if authorization had not been personally given by the president, the use of the device would be improper. He also suggested that aides around the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office had effectively acted in place of the former president.

Trump has not provided any evidence to support his claims. Biden and his former aides have repeatedly denied that decisions were made without his involvement. In a public statement in June, Biden said that he personally made decisions on pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations, calling suggestions to the contrary false.

Trump acknowledged that he has also used an autopen in the past, saying it was limited to what he described as unimportant paperwork. Earlier this year, he replaced a portrait of Biden in the Oval Office with an image showing an autopen signing the former president’s name.

