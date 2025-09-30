Trump says he will impose 100 pct tariff on all movies made outside U.S.

Trump made the remarks in a social media post, as he has made a series of new tariff announcements aimed at increasing federal revenue, attracting foreign investment, bolstering domestic manufacturing and reducing America's trade deficits.

"Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing 'candy from a baby.' California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Therefore, in order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States."

In a separate post, Trump said he will also impose "substantial" tariffs on "any country that does not make its furniture in the U.S." as he stressed North Carolina has "completely lost its furniture business to China and other countries."

He noted that details will come later.

As reported earlier, Donald Trump announced 100% tariffs on pharmaceutical imports.