Trump says Constitution prevents him from seeking third term

While speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on his way to Gyeongju, South Korea, Trump noted that his approval ratings remain at record highs but acknowledged that the rules do not allow him to run again. He described the restriction as unfortunate but added that there are many capable people who could continue his administration’s work.

The president has previously mused about a possible third-term bid, despite the 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which limits presidents to two terms. His earlier comments about a potential 2028 run drew criticism from political opponents but were largely downplayed by congressional Republicans.

Experts note that changing the amendment would require a lengthy process involving congressional approval and ratification by three-fourths of U.S. states, which could take several years.

Earlier this week, Trump also ruled out the possibility of running as vice president in 2028, saying it would not be appropriate.

The discussion follows recent remarks by California Governor Gavin Newsom, a vocal critic of Trump, who said he was considering running for the presidency in the next election cycle, adding that it would ultimately depend on who rises to meet that moment and on the decision of the American people.