Trump says China's Xi will come to U.S. toward end of 2026

While speaking to reporters on Air Force One en route from Switzerland to the United States, Trump reiterated that he plans to visit China in April.

Until now, Trump, who held in-person talks with Xi in late October in South Korea, had said that Xi would be his guest for a state visit to the United States later in 2026, following his planned trip in April.

However, Trump's comments on Thursday offered a more precise timeline, suggesting that Xi's U.S. visit will likely occur around mid-December, when Trump will host the Group of 20 summit at his golf resort in Miami, Florida.

Aboard the plane, Trump said he looks forward to seeing Xi and called the Chinese leader an "amazing guy."

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said he held “very good” talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, as Washington intensifies efforts to broker an end to the conflict.