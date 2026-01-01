Trump says talks with Zelensky in Davos were productive

U.S. President Donald Trump met Volodymyr Zelensky for about an hour during the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, telling reporters afterward that the meeting was productive and that there was broad interest in ending the conflict.

Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, said negotiations had narrowed to a single unresolved issue, describing it as difficult but solvable. Witkoff was expected to travel to Moscow later Thursday for talks with Vladimir Putin, though details of the remaining sticking points were not disclosed.

Recent discussions have focused on eastern Ukraine, particularly the Donbas region, where proposals have included the creation of a demilitarized free economic zone linked to future security guarantees for Kyiv. Zelensky has previously said Ukraine’s position differs from Russia’s on the region’s final status.

Ukrainian officials said Kyiv had hoped to finalize two documents with Washington on security guarantees and economic cooperation, but noted that negotiations were still ongoing. The head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, said his team had discussed post-conflict recovery, economic development, and security issues with U.S. partners in Davos.

The Kremlin said contacts with American envoys would continue on Ukraine and related topics, without confirming whether Moscow shared the optimism expressed by the U.S. side.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Donald Trump signed the founding charter of his proposed Board of Peace with leaders from 18 countries in Davos.