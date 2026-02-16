Trump says Board of Peace members to pledge over $5B for Gaza reconstruction on Thursday

On February 19th, 2026, I will again be joined by Board of Peace members at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., where we will announce that member states have pledged more than $5 billion dollars toward the Gaza humanitarian and reconstruction efforts, Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

Member states have also "committed thousands of personnel to the International Stabilization Force and local police to maintain security and peace for Gazans," he added.

The White House last month announced the formation of a "technocratic" National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to oversee the transition of power as part of Trump's 20-point plan for the war-battered enclave.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan joined the Board of Peace without making the voluntary $1 billion contribution.