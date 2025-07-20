EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Trump says any new nuclear facilities Iran may build will be obliterated

    13:11, 20 July 2025

    Any new nuclear facilities Iran decides to build will be destroyed, US President Donald Trump said, TASS reports. 

    Trump says any new nuclear facilities Iran may build will be obliterated
    Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

    "All three nuclear sites in Iran were completely destroyed and/or obliterated. It would take years to bring them back into service and, if Iran wanted to do so, they would be much better off starting anew, in three different locations, prior to those sites being obliterated, should they decide to do so," he wrote on the Truth Social platform.

    As stated previously, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said last Saturday that Tehran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will not stop but will “take a new form to ensure the security of its nuclear facilities.

    Iran Middle East Middle East situation IAEA Donald Trump USA
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All