Iran’s cooperation with IAEA to continue but will take ‘new form,’ says foreign minister

In a meeting with ambassadors and foreign mission heads based in Tehran, Araghchi emphasized that “the fact that the non-proliferation system is being so easily violated represents a damage, before it being a loss for Iran, a loss for the international community and international law.”

Araghchi also said that “Tehran has received numerous messages from the United States expressing a willingness to resume negotiations,” adding that Iran has “no fear or hesitation about negotiating provided that the interests and benefits of the Iranian people are secured.”

He reiterated Iran’s commitment to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), saying: “Iran’s nuclear program has always been peaceful and will remain so,” stressing that Tehran “will continue to be a member of the NPT.”

“According to parliamentary law, our cooperation is managed through the Supreme National Security Council, and the IAEA’s requests for cooperation will be reviewed case by case by this council, which will make the decisions,” Araghchi explained.

Araghchi also warned about “serious risks” related to Iran’s nuclear facilities, highlighting “the danger of radioactive leaks and the threat posed by unexploded munitions left behind by US aggression.”

A 12‑day conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13 after Tel Aviv launched airstrikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites, killing at least 606 people and injuring 5,332, according to Iran’s Health Ministry.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes on Israel, killing at least 29 people and wounding more than 3,400, according to figures released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.

Earlier it was reported that Iran announced the suspension of cooperation with International Atomic Energy Agency.