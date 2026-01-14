EN
    Trump says "all meetings" with Iranian officials cancelled

    07:50, 14 January 2026

     U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has cancelled "all meetings" with Iranian officials, Xinhua reports. 

    Trump says "all meetings" with Iranian officials cancelled
    Phоtо credit: Anadolu Agency

    The announcement came one day after the president announced that any country doing business with Iran would pay a tariff rate of 25 percent on any business conducted with the United States.

    White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday that diplomacy remains the preferred approach for the United States to deal with Iran, though the Trump administration will not rule out military options if necessary.

