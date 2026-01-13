Trump announces 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the measure would take effect immediately.

“Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This Order is final and conclusive. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” the post said.

The announcement came hours after the White House signaled that Trump was weighing both diplomatic and military options toward Iran. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president preferred diplomacy but was prepared to use force if necessary. She added that public statements from Iranian officials differed from private messages sent to Washington.

Trump has repeatedly warned that the United States could take military action if Iranian authorities use lethal force against protesters, who have been demonstrating for more than two weeks over economic conditions and governance.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran was ready to engage in nuclear talks with the United States, but only without threats or imposed conditions.

“If Washington wants to test the military option it has tested before, we are ready for it,” Araghchi also told Al Jazeera Arabic, referring to U.S. bombings carried out on three nuclear sites in Iran in June 2025.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the Iranian authorities to exercise maximum restraint and enable access to information in the country.